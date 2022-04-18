Actress assault case: ADGP to submit report on leak of probe info to media

Kochi: The Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith will submit a report in trial court on Monday over a complaint that information related to the further investigation into the 2017 actress assault case was leaked to the media.

The court had sought a report from the ADGP as it was dissatisfied by the explanation given by investigation officer Baiju Paulose.

The allegation against the Crime Branch is that it had leaked information related to the further investigation to the media, violating the trial court's order issued on January 4. Investigation officer Baiju Paulose had appeared in trial court last Tuesday and gave an explanation over this.

The officer had claimed that the application had been sent to the AG’s office and he was not aware about it being leaked.

But the court sought to know answers to questions such as to whom the application was sent to at the AG's office. Finding the officer's explanation to be unsatisfactory, the court directed the Crime Branch ADGP to submit the report.

Meanwhile, cyber expert Sai Shankar will be questioned on Monday as part of the further investigation. He has been directed to reach the Aluva Police Club in the afternoon. Sai Shankar, the seventh accused in the conspiracy case, is out on bail.