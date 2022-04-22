Actress assault case: Trial court to hear next week plea to revoke Dileep's bail

Kochi: The trial court will hear again on April 26 the petition filed by the prosecution to cancel the bail of actor and eighth accused Dileep in the 2017 case over the sexual assault of an actress.

The prosecution filed such an application alleging that Dileep had tried to influence the witnesses and tamper with evidence in the case.

The prosecution also alleged that Dileep had violated the bail conditions made applicable to him earlier by the court.

On the basis of the digital evidence and the statements of witnesses received during the further probe in the case, the prosecution has come to the conclusion that Dileep attempted to scuttle both the trial and deposition of witnesses with the connivance of his lawyers.

Another petition by the prosecution urging the court to seek explanation from the defence side on the issue of detection of secret court documents from Dileep's mobile phone is also pending before the trial court.

The court will also consider on April 26 the probe team's plea to allow taking the statement of some of the employees of the court in connection with the leaking of secret documents.

The trial court directed the probe team to submit the report on the further probe before May 31.

ADGP CHAIRS REVIEW MEET

A review meeting of the inquiry officers was held here under the leadership of Additional DGP S Sreejith in the backdrop of the High Court granting more time for the probe team to complete the inquiry.

The team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju M Paulose, which is continuing further probe into the 2017 case, and another team led by Crime Branch Superintendent of Police Mohanachandran, which is probing the new conspiracy case to finish off a few police officers who probed the former case, attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the inquiry teams gave final shape to the list of persons to be questioned afresh.

They also held discussions on the prospects of questioning Kavya Madhavan, the wife of eighth accused Dileep. But the police are tight-lipped about the strategy worked out at the meeting in this regard.

SAI SANKAR QUESTIONED AGAIN

Sai Sankar, who was an accused in the conspiracy case, was questioned again by the probe team on Thursday.

The police are now trying to retrieve all the documents from the mobile phones of Dileep and other accused which were earlier erased by Sai Sankar.