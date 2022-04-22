Actor assault case: Manju Warrier questioned second time this month

The Crime Branch on Friday questioned Manju Warrier a second time this month in connection with a conspiracy related to the 2017 actor assault case, in which her ex-husband Dileep is an accused.

The officers met Manju at a private hotel here. It is understood that the crime branch asked Manju to identify a set of voice samples.

The Crime Branch had been inspecting over 500 audio and text messages on WhatsApp involving Dileep and associates.

Earlier this month Manju had been questioned. It is understood that Manju identified the latest voice samples allegedly belonging to Dileep, his brother Anoop and brother-in-law Sooraj that are being projected as digital evidence.

The recent set of questionings are based on revelations made by director Balachandrakumar.

Dileep is also accused of ordering a hit on the investigating officers probing the sexual assault case.