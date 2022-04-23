Malayalam poet and musician Binu M Pallippad passes away at 47

Kottayam: Malayalam poet and musician Binu M Pallippad (47) passed away in Kottayam on Friday. He breathed his last at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for pancreas related issues.

The cremation took place at his ancestral house at Pallippad near Harippad in Alappuzha Saturday afternoon.

Pallippad's poems are marked for its themes and diction that are deeply rooted in the subaltern lives of Kerala. Palette and Avar Kunjine Thodumpol are his two poetry collections.

He has also translated "The complete poems of ND Rajkumar" from Tamil into Malayalam. He has also translated a collection of poems by Sri Lankan Tamil woman poets' works, titled "Olikkathe Ilavenin".

His poems were included in the syllabuses of Mahatma Gandhi University, Madras University and the University of Kerala. His works were included in an anthology of South Indian Dalit poetry published by Oxford University.

An eminent flutist, he has performed on a number of stages and travelled across the country as part of a group of Baul singers from Bengal. He was working as a musician at a resort in Thekkady.

He is the son of Pulitharayil Mayilan (John) and Chellamma. He is survived by his wife K R Ambili.