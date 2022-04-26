Trial court to consider petition seeking revocation of Dileep's bail plea today

Kochi: The three petitions pertaining to the 2017 case over the sexual assault of an actress will come up for consideration in the trial court here on Tuesday.

The first petition to be considered is the prosecution's plea for cancelling the bail of the eighth accused Dileep for allegedly violating the bail conditions and tampering with evidence in the case.

A petition filed by actor Dileep alleging that the police probe team had leaked to the media the reports and documents submitted to the court by the prosecution would also come up for hearing today.

The court will also hear a petition filed by the prosecution, seeking permission for questioning some of the court officials in connection with the detection of the copy of some of the sensitive documents lying with the court in the mobile phones of Dileep and his accomplices.

In one of the earlier sittings, the trial court had expressed dissatisfaction over the report submitted by the Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) and the Deputy Superintendent of Police heading the probe regarding the leaking of the documents submitted to the court by the prosecution to the media.

The court is likely to decide on the follow-up action on the matter at today's sitting.