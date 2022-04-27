Four from Nedumangad killed in car-lorry crash at Ambalappuzha

Our Correspondent
Published: April 27, 2022 09:20 AM IST

Alappuzha: Four persons, including a child, died as a car bound for the Kochi airport collided with a lorry on the national highway near Palkulangara at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha district early on Wednesday morning. One person has received grave injuries.

The dead are: Shaiju (34), Sudheesh Lal (37), Ambadi (12) and Abhirag (25). They hailed from Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The injured is Sudheesh Lal's wife Shiny. The dead child Ambadi was the couple's son.

The family was on the way to the Cochin International Airport to see off Shiny who was set to take a flight to Dammam in Saudi Arabia where she has been employed as a nurse.

Shiny's condition is reportedly very serious.

Shaiju belonged to Anish Bhavan at Nettarakonam at Anad in Nedumangad.

The bodies have been moved to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

