No sensitive judicial document found in Dileep's phone, says trial court

Kochi: The trial court has made it clear that the secret documents related to the 2017 case over the sexual assault of an actress have not been leaked out.

The court pointed out that the documents that are being stated to have been leaked out are not of confidential nature and are available to the advocates in the normal course.

The court asked the prosecution to bring more clarity on the complaint regarding the leak of confidential documents. However, the Crime Branch stood firm on a detailed probe as to how the confidential documents from the court were found in the phone of actor Dileep who is an accused in the case.

While pointing out that if even if confidential documents had indeed leaked out from the court, then the right to investigate the matter is vested with the court. The court verbally asked under which law the Crime Branch wants to investigate the matter.

However, the court later clarified that the Crime Branch does not require special permission for questioning the staff of the court. But it inquired as to what was the reason behind questioning the court staff.

The court pointed out that while reporting the facts of the judicial proceedings, the media should exercise restraint. The arguments in the case were held in the open court on Tuesday to facilitate the reporting of the judicial proceedings.

The investigation agency has taken a stand that since ample evidence has come out which shows that the accused side had influenced many people including the witnesses in the case, a probe is needed to find out whether the court staff too had been influenced.

What the defendant's say

The accused side pointed out that the pages of "A" diary in which the bench clerk notes down the proceedings of the trial court and the order which stated that the cost of getting the pen drive containing the visuals seized from accused examined outside the state should be borne by the actor were found in Dileep's phone. The court ratified this claim.

The accused counsel sought more time for giving explanation on the prosecution petition.

The case has been posted for next hearing on May 9.