Couple nabbed at Kozhikode airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 3.28 cr

Karipur: Customs officials at the Calicut International Airport seized gold worth Rs 3.28 crore and arrested a couple from Malappuram district on Saturday.

Those who landed in the Customs’ net for smuggling are Abdu Samad (47) and his wife Safna (34). They had arrived at Kozhikode airport from Dubai on an Air India Express flight.

They belong to Kuttikkodan House at Amminikkad in Perinthalmanna.

During checking, officials found that Samad had concealed 3.672 kg of gold mixture. While 1.17 kg was attached to various parts of his body, the rest was hidden in his socks and innerwear.

“From this mixture, 3.141 kg of gold having a market value of Rs 1.65 crore was separated,” said a Customs officer.

Meanwhile, Safna was found smuggling 3.642 kg of gold mixture; of which 1.166 was hidden on her body and the rest among the dress she was wearing. “Gold weighing 3.099 kg worth Rs 1.63 crore was separated from the mixture,” said the officer.

Samad and Safna are the second couple arrested for smuggling gold through the Kozhikode airport, which is located at Karipur in Malappuram district of Kerala, in recent weeks.