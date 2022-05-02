Journalist faces cop's ire for objecting to impolite conduct

Thiruvananthapuram: A journalist was bundled into the jeep and taken to the Vanchiyoor police station in the district after he questioned the rude behaviour of a cop.

Benny Paul, who went to Pattoor to take photos for Malayala Manorama during a public event, was at the receiving end of a cop's ire.

Vanchiyoor Circle Inspector V V Dipin also allegedly behaved rudely to the mediapersons who went to the station on coming to know of the incident. The journalist was let off from the station only two hours later on the directives of Assistant Commissioner D K Prithviraj, who arrived at the spot.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when the journalist arrived at the Pattoor Marthoma Church to take photos of an event. When he parked the bike by the roadside, the police asked him to move the two-wheeler to another place.

Even as the journalist began to move the bike, CI Dipin shouted ‘eduthondu poda’ (take it away) rudely. After taking pictures of the event, Benny told the cop that he 'should use polite language with the public'.

Provoked by this, the CI retorted 'who was he to question' and another cop pushed Benny. The CI also manhandled him. By then other cops rushed towards them, and dragged him away into the jeep and took him to the police station. His mobile phone, and the bag that contained the camera and lens were also taken away.

Kerala Union of Working Journalists district president Suresh Vellimangalam, press club president Radhakrishnan and other journalists then went to the station. The media-persons also staged a sit-in in front of the police station.

The CI threatened to file a case for obstructing the police from performing their duty. As the situation worsened, the Assistant Commissioner arrived at the station.

Benny was also injured during the incident.