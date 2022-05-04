CPM probe panel finds irregularities in fund raised for Payyannur martyr's family

Kannur: A CPM-appointed internal inquiry committee has found substance in allegations of irregularities to the tune of Rs 60 lakh in the Payyannur Dhanraj martyrdom fund.

The Payyannur area committee has reportedly received information that the amount raised through two receipt books had been swindled.

The fund was constituted to financially support the family of party worker C V Dhanraj in Payyannur, who was allegedly killed by BJP-RSS activists on July 11, 2016. The amount was meant to repay Dhanraj's loans, and to construct a house for his family.

The fund collection drive received a warm response from the public due to Dhanraj's popularity in the area. The party collected about Rs 1 crore, more than the targeted amount, it was learnt.

Of the fund raised through public donations, more than Rs 25 lakh was spent on constructing the house. Fixed deposits of Rs 5 lakh each were opened in the name of Dhanraj's wife and two children, and another fixed deposit of Rs 3 lakh in his mother's name.

The remaining Rs 42 lakh was deposited in a joint private account of two party leaders from Payyannur as fixed deposits. The leaders said the amount would be used to meet the legal expenses of party workers.

Meanwhile, the probe committee has also reportedly found that Dhanraj's liability of Rs 15 lakh has not been cleared.