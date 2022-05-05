Senior official arrested for Treasury fraud in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: The Crime Branch has arrested senior treasurer of the Perunad Sub Treasury, C T Shahareen, in connection with the financial embezzlement case reported from the Pathanamthitta District Treasury and the Perunad Treasury three months ago.

The investigating agency arrested the main accused in the case in which prominent leader of the pro-CPM NGO Union was involved.

The fraud came to light when a shortage of money worth Rs.40,000 was noticed in the Perunad Sub Treasury. Later during the inquiry of this case, a forgery of Rs.8.13 lakh was detected from the District Treasury.

The fraud was committed by way of opening a fake savings banks account in the Treasury by the accused in the name of the son of retired health inspector Ambujakshi, a native of Omallur, by forging a fake heirship certificate.

Later, the money from one of the four fixed deposits of Ambujakshi lying with the District Treasury was transferred to the new savings bank account. The accused also created documents as per which the interest accrued from the three other fixed deposits of Ambujakshi was transferred to the new account.

The fraudsters withdrew this amount lying at the new bank account on seven different occasions from the sub treasuries of Perunad, Mallapally and Erumely.

Earlier, the Treasuries Department had suspended Konni Sub Treasury Officer Renji K John, District Treasury Junior Superintendent KG Devarajan and Junior Accountant Aromal Ashokan in connection with the case.