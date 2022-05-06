Civil police officer found dead at hotel in Thampanoor, family alleges harassment by seniors

Thiruvananthapuram: A civil police officer was found dead at a private hotel at Thampanoor in the district on Friday. S J Saji of the Neyyattinkara police station was found hanging in the hotel room.

Saji's family alleged that he took the extreme step as he had been harassed by the senior officers. The family members also sought a detailed probe into his death.

Hotel staff found Saji's body in the room during the wee hours of Friday. Saji reportedly took a room at the hotel on Thursday afternoon.

Saji had been missing for two days and the family had lodged a complaint with the police. Subsequently, the police had filed a case and begun an investigation when Saji was found dead in the hotel room.

The family alleged that the senior officers, including the CI, at the Neyyattinkara station harassed him. "There is more to be revealed and a probe should be held into his death," the family members demanded.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a psychiatrist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)