Kerala govt approves medico-legal protocol for arrested and remanded prisoners

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday gave the nod for the medico-legal protocol regarding the procedures to be followed in conducting medical examinations of arrested persons and remanded prisoners.

A cabinet meeting accorded sanction for the protocol with amendments suggested by the Law Department, an official statement said.

A decision was taken to set up special courts in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur by creating 12 posts each for hearing cases registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, it said.

Among other things, the cabinet also took decision to appoint retired IAS officer A Alexander as the chairman-cum-managing director of Kerala Cashew Board Limited for the next three years, the statement added.