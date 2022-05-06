Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala govt approves medico-legal protocol for arrested and remanded prisoners

Our Correspondent
Published: May 06, 2022 02:38 PM IST
Kerala Government Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Government Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram. File Photo
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday gave the nod for the medico-legal protocol regarding the procedures to be followed in conducting medical examinations of arrested persons and remanded prisoners.

A cabinet meeting accorded sanction for the protocol with amendments suggested by the Law Department, an official statement said.

A decision was taken to set up special courts in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur by creating 12 posts each for hearing cases registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, it said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Among other things, the cabinet also took decision to appoint retired IAS officer A Alexander as the chairman-cum-managing director of Kerala Cashew Board Limited for the next three years, the statement added.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.