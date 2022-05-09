Rifa Mehnu death: Police hope to lift the veil of mystery with postmortem report

Kozhikode: The postmortem report of popular Keralite vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found dead in Dubai under mysterious circumstances, could be submitted to the police on Monday.

The police reckon that the scientific tests can help unravel the mystery shrouding her death. The cops would also record the statements of more people, including those who had attended the funeral.

Dr Lisa John, head of the forensic department of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, conducted the postmortem.

Some marks were reportedly found around Rifa's neck during the examination. The chemical test of the internal organs will also be held at the forensic lab of the Kozhikode Medical College on Monday to check if there are any traces of poison in the body.

Rifa was found dead in her apartment in Dubai on March 1. The body had been buried without conducting a postmortem.

Her parents alleged in complaint to police that harassment by her husband Mehnas (Mehnu) led to her death. The parents further alleged that Mehnas' friends in Dubai had also been involved in the incident. Following the parents' complaint, the body was exhumed for postmortem on Saturday.

A case under non-bailable sections has been registered against Mehnas. But he is yet to be questioned.

The police have reportedly decided to question him after gathering evidence and recording the statements of more people.

The investigation is being led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thamarassery.