‘Asani’ impact | Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala till Sunday, yellow alert in 4 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in various parts of Kerala till May 15 due to the influence of the cyclone ‘Asani’ which is currently active over the Bay of Bengal.

Based on this forecast, a yellow alert has been declared in Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts on Thursday. A similar alert would be in force in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki on Friday; in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki on Saturday and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the places where significant rainfall was received on Tuesday are: Kochi (5.3 cm); Thrissur (4.84 am) and Kottayam (4.28 cm).

Incidentally, authorities have issued no warning regarding fishing in the sea on Thursday.

‘Asani’ becomes weak

The IMD also said that ‘Asani’ has now weakened. However, heavy rains would be experienced along the eastern coast of India, the department said. At the same time, several flights were cancelled at Visakhapatnam airport on Wednesday in view of the storm.

Presently, winds having speeds up to 85 kmph are lashing the Andhra coast, IMD authorities in New Delhi revealed. They also predicted that ‘Asani’ would take a ‘U-turn’ after hitting the Andhra coast on Thursday and return to the Bay of Bengal. It would also weaken from a cyclone to a low pressure area, they added.