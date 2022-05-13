Actress attack case: Trial court judge dismayed over dragging her family into the row

Kochi: The trial court judge hearing the 2017 actress assault case has expressed dissatisfaction over her family being unnecessarily dragged into controversies.

Trial Court Judge Honey M Varghese made such an observation in the open court while hearing the plea filed by the prosecution, seeking cancellation of the bail earlier given to the accused Dileep.

At one point of time during the hearing, the Judge said, "The judge's family members such as father and husband have become the subject of discussions. The only one now left out in such discussions is the 12-year-old daughter. I am occupying this chair by fully realising the dignity and responsibilities attached to it."

The prosecution, however, clarified that it did not hold the view that the trial judge came under any undue influence.

The prosecution said that its demand was to probe whether some of the employees of the court came under any wrongful influence.

As the case is a sensational one involving celebrities there have been reports that efforts to delay the trial or even scuttle the probe are likely.