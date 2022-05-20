Vijay Babu's passport cancelled, actor likely fled UAE

Kochi: The Union External Affairs Ministry has revoked the passport of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu who is reportedly hiding in a Middle Eastern location, suspected to be Dubai, ever since he had been booked in a sexual assault case a month ago.

Anticipating such a move, Babu likely crossed over from the Gulf city to another country which does not have an extradition treaty with India on handing over wanted criminals, reports say.

The passport was cancelled by the Ministry on the basis of the report filed by the Kochi City Police. As a result, the actor's visa will also get automatically cancelled.

Kerala Police was planning to arrest him from Dubai with the help of the Interpol immediately after the cancellation of his passport and visa. He has likely managed to give a slip to police again by fleeing from Dubai to some other place.

Babu's earlier plan was to stay put in Dubai till the Kerala High Court pronounced verdict in his anticipatory bail plea. But the swift move by the police to get his passport cancelled changed his plan all of a sudden and made him leave Dubai.

This came at a time when Babu's lawyers were preparing to approach the Supreme Court in case the HC verdict went against the actor.

It was on April 22 that the actress, a newcomer, had complained to the Kochi Police that she was sexually assaulted by the actor many times.