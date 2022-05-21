HC orders legal action against vehicles displaying symbols, flags violating norms

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the Transport Commissioner to take legal action against vehicles unauthorizedly displaying government symbols, flags and name boards and using lights such as red, blue and white which are meant for emergency vehicles.

Justice Anil K Narendran also said that the Transport Commissioner should ensure that rules regarding lights, number plates, cooling films and window curtains are followed.

The order was issued while considering a case related to the purchase of a vehicle by the Sabari PTB Memorial Higher Secondary School at Adakkaputhur in Palakkad district.

Incidentally, the state police chief had issued a circular on December 14, 2020 instructing police officers to remove banned window curtains and sun film from their official vehicles.