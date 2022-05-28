Big gun shielding Vijay Babu in Dubai, say police

Kochi: The police probe team has received credible information that actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu is hiding in Dubai under the patronage of an influential person there.

Since Vijay Babu doesn't have proper travel documents to continue with his stay in Dubai, the police there can arrest him with the help of the Interpol. But it is not yet made possible due to the protection given to him by the influential person.

Though the actor had given assurance to the High Court that he would come back by May 30, the police have doubts that he may cancel the flight ticket and postpone his return journey.

Complainant's mother threatened

The Kerala Government counsel informed the High Court the other day that Vijay Babu threatened the mother of the complainant actress over telephone before the registration of the sexual assault case.

It was on April 19 that he made the threatening call.

According to the prosecution, the actor was aware that a sexual harassment complaint would be registered against him. Knowing this very well, he fled to Dubai.

The prosecution also pointed out that Babu publicised the name of the survivor actress as soon as the case came to light.

Later, the court postponed the hearing of the case to next Monday.

Additional Prosecution Director General Gracious Kuriakose told the court that the anticipatory bail plea moved by a resident sitting abroad did not stand the test of law.

But refuting these contentions, Babu's advocate S Rajeev said that since the actor furnished the details of his foreign stay in the supplementary petition, the main petition will remain valid.

He also pointed out that the case against the actor was registered on April 22 while his client left for the foreign country well before this date. He went to Dubai in order to complete paper work for applying for Golden Visa.

The actor also said that he was ready to appear before the inquiry officer and submit all the documents.