Hate-speech case: Police to collect George's voice sample

Thiruvananthapuram: Police will continue the probe in the hate-speech case though former Kerala legislator P C George has been granted bail by a court. The police intelligence wing has been asked to monitor whether he repeats the alleged offence.

Investigators will collect his voice sample within a week as part of the probe. The Fort Police in Thiruvananthapuram have decided to summon George to the station to record his statement.

The politician will be issued a notice, asking him to appear before the police to collect the voice sample. The move is to scientifically prove that George had made the incendiary speech. He will be interrogated when he appears before the police for providing the voice sample.

George has been maintaining that his speech was based on information he had received, and that they were not allegations. The interrogation will be based on this argument. Police also plan to record the statements of those who had attended the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan, and make them prosecution witnesses.

The team of investigators led by Fort Assistant Commissioner S Shaji is planning to submit a chargesheet within two months.

Meanwhile, George, BJP and his followers have been considering the bail, received after just a day in jail, as an achievement. Police, however, do not consider it as a setback. The initial setback, police felt, was overcome when George's bail was earlier cancelled, which led him to a day in prison.