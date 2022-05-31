Schools deck up as a 'normal' academic year is set to commence

Changanassery: June is one of the most-awaited month this year, as the schools are all set to welcome students into the campuses after two years of break following the outbreak of COVID-19. A new academic year is set to commence in Kerala on Wednesday, June 1.

June, in the last two years were pretty bleak, as the schools remained shut due to the pandemic blues. The students and teachers, meanwhile, are thrilled to return to the campuses to enjoy the days of serious academics and unending fun.

The school authorities have finished cleaning the buildings and the premises to welcome the students into a clean and safe environment.

Deputy Director of Education N Sujaya said that strict guidelines have been issued about building safety this year.

Textbook distribution

Karukachal: The text book distribution in Kottayam district is almost over. It was the Kudumbasree Mission that oversaw the textbook distribution this year. Now, the third phase of distribution is progressing.

The text books had reached the hub in Puthupally in the second week of April. These books were then divided to be sent to various distribution centres by the first week of May. Around 11,94,236 books will be distributed at various government, aided and unaided schools in the district. More than 85,000 text books were sent to the unaided sector.

There are 10 employees including a supervisor at the Puthupally hub. Seven employees have been additionally appointed to meet the demands. The text books are distributed in four vehicles. Three additional vehicles too have been arranged.

Special welcome for juniors

Kaduthuruthy: The school authorities will be welcoming the little kids who are just starting school with new school bags, candies and other exciting gifts. The class room walls don some of their favourite cartoon characters, wild animals and alphabets. Meanwhile, the teachers are busy decking up the class rooms with balloons and colourful confetti. As per the government instruction, arrangements are being made at the schools to give mid-day meals for the kids from the first day onwards.

There are 909 schools, in the government, aided and unaided sectors in Kottayam district.

The most number of schools is in the aided sector with 552 schools, followed by 306 government schools and 50 unaided schools. As per the data until 27 May, 5,291 students have sought admission to class one this year in the district.