Yuva Morcha leader dubs union minister V Muraleedharan 'curse of Kerala BJP', expelled from party

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 04, 2022 09:08 PM IST
L-R: A screenshot of the controversial tweet that has been deleted. Union Minister V Muraleedharan (right) with BJP's candidate in Thrikkakara, AN Radhakrishnan and state president K Surendran.
BJP Kerala has reportedly expelled a Yuva Morcha leader who referred to union minister V Muraleedharan as 'the curse of Kerala BJP'.

Praseed Das, district secretary of Yuva Morcha in Thrissur, later deleted his controversial tweet to "maintain party decorum".

However, the damage had already been done and the party took action against the young leader. Yuva Morcha is the youth wing of BJP.

Das had tweeted: V Muraleedharan is the curse of Kerala BJP. Ensured failure of Kummanam Ji @ Nemom, Ignored Shreedharan Sir, @jacobthomas1960, Obstructed even Suresh Gopi's second term in Rajya Sabha. Time will not forgive this betrayal (sic).

BJP's Thrissur President KK Aneeshkumar was unavailable for comment.

It is understood that a section of BJP supporters was unhappy with the drubbing its candidate AN Radhakrishnan received in the Thrikkakara by-election.

The BJP man got less than 10% (12,957) votes of the 1,35,349 polled in Thrikkakara for the election held on May 31.

Uma Thomas (72,770) of the Congress had defeated CPM's Jo Joseph (47,754) to reach the Assembly from the constituency with a majority of 25,016.

