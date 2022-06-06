Kochi: Four persons, including a film actor, was questioned by the police probe team for allegedly helping actor-producer Vijay Babu while hiding in Dubai.

The police are checking whether they came forward to help the accused producer after knowing that he was absconding. If it is proved that they knew about the case while helping out Vijay Babu, they would be arraigned as accused in the case.

The police have found that the actor, who collected the credit cards at a film set in Kodungallur from one of Vijay Babu's relatives, came to Dubai via Nedumbassery and handed it over to the producer.

Meanwhile, the statement of the singer and his wife, who were witness to the arrival of Vijay Babu with the debutant actress at a hotel in Kochi, will also be recorded.

The woman, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu's production house, lodged a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one-and-half months.

As Vijay Babu, who is also the founder of the production company Friday Film House, disclosed the survivor's name and identity, which is an offence, another case was also slapped on him besides the sexual assault case.