CPM suspends branch secretary who fixed spycam in woman's washroom, police hunt on

Palakkad: A CPM branch secretary is wanted by the police here over charges of snooping in the bathroom of a house using a spy camera.

The Palakkad South police registered a case against Shahjahan, who is the party's Kodumbu Ambalaparambu branch secretary.

He was booked on the complaint filed by a woman alleging that he tried to film her by fitting the spycam in the washroom.

The incident occurred on Friday. The housewife, who noticed the movement of a person outside the bathroom, screamed. Though he managed to flee from the scene immediately, his mobile phone fell down. From the mobile phone, it was identified that his name is Shahjahan.

Later, the housewife registered a complaint with the police and handed over his phone to them. Police said the phone would be sent for scientific examination to get more evidence in the case.

The search for Shahjahan has been intensified.

Shahjahan has been suspended from the primary membership of the party. The party district committee would take further action against him, the CPM Puthussery area committee stated.