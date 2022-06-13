Pinarayi endorsed black flag protests once; is it a punishable offence?

Thiruvananthapuram: A tight security blanket has been thrown around Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan these days with even wearing of black masks prohibited, fearing protestors who might wave them as an act of defiance. Ironically, nine years ago Pinarayi himself had endorsed back flag demonstrations and a video clip of the speech in this regard has now spread on the internet.

Pinarayi Vijayan's words supporting back flag demonstrations have gone viral on social media, with the opposition parties sharing the video clip.

The video clip pertains to a speech made by Pinarayi in September 2013 when he was the CPM state secretary, in which he asks; "Is showing black flags a criminal offence? Isn’t it a form of protest?”

Pinarayi, who has been heading the State Government since 2016, has now become the target of protests by the opposition parties over allegations that he is involved in shady financial deals overseas.

Is showing black flags a criminal offence? Isn’t it a form of protest? Pinarayi Vijayan in 2013

What is the penalty for showing black flags?

If black flags are shown or waved the police normally register a case under IPC Section 144, 145 for unlawful assembly. If the road is blocked or if protestors flung themselves before the VIP vehicle, then the police slaps Section 341 as well.

If the unlawful assembly continues then the police slap Section 151 which pertains to unlawful assembly with the intention of destroying public order.

Even though these sections are bailable, the offence comes under the list of crimes which can attract fine and imprisonment up to two years.