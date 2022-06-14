Protests against CM: Crucial LDF meeting this evening

Thiruvananthapuram: Leaders of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala will meet on Tuesday evening to discuss measures to defend the government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in view of the widespread protests which erupted in the state following the latest revelations by diplomatic gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh.

The meeting is expected to finalise counter strategies against the demand raised by the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP for the Chief Minister's resignation. In fact, suggestions in this regard have already been prepared by the CPM state secretariat and they would be presented at the LDF meeting for approval. After receiving the go-ahead from the front partners, the campaign would be implemented as an LDF programme.

CPI unhappy

All LDF leaders have rejected outright the latest claims by Swapna and have opposed the agitations launched by the opposition. However, major LDF partner CPI has objected to the manner in which the government handled the protests. CPI's state secretary Kanam Rajendran also publicly criticized the drama created by the police in attempting to seize the phone of Sarith, another accused in the gold smuggling case.

Several LDF constituents have expressed their displeasure over the extremely severe security measures implemented by the police for the chief minister, which caused much discomfort to the public. CPI leaders also pointed out that as the chief minister himself is in charge of the police, he cannot wash his hands of the affair.

Black phobia

Meanwhile, the restrictions imposed by the police on the colour black have attracted the ire of not only LDF partners but also a section of CPM leaders.

Sensing the mood, the chief minister himself issued a clarification which said that no political-administrative decision had been taken to ban black.

Incidentally, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan had publicly asked why anybody was particular about wearing black. The chief minister's clarification is also considered to be an indirect reply to Jayarajan.

The LDF meeting scheduled to start at 3.30 pm on Tuesday is the first one after Jayarajan took over as convenor of the front.