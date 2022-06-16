School student gets brutally attacked on the road by a group of students in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: J Daniel, a Plus One student studying at Pattom St Marys School in Thiruvananthapuram, was brutally attacked by a group of other students on the road, here on Thursday morning. He has sought medical treatment for his injuries at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

A group of as many as 20 students who got off a bus at the bus stop and suddenly started physically assaulting Daniel, who was sitting at the bus stop. The visuals of the attack have surfaced on the internet.

As per preliminary reports, the earlier tiff between the students has led to the brutal assault by the student group. Daniel's family, living in Ulloor, Thiruvananthapuram, has filed a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Police.