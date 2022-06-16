Shaj Kiran contacted ADGP Ajith Kumar seven times, reveals former's phone records

Kochi: The phone records of Shaj Kiran, accused by Swapna Suresh of attempting to coerce her into retracting her secret statement given against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the gold smuggling case, have come out.

As per his call records, Shaj contacted now-suspended Vigilance ADGP Ajith Kumar seven times on June 8. The calls happened between 11 am and 1.40 pm, not long after Sarith was taken into custody by Vigilance officials.

Swapna Suresh, who is an accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, had come out with a statement earlier that Ajith Kumar and Law & Order ADGP Vijay Sakhre contacted her 56 times via WhatsApp on Shaj's phone, asking her to retract her statement 164, which contains revelations against the chief minister and his family.

Following this, Shaj Kiran filed a complaint stating that Swapna was trying to include him in her grand conspiracy. He also said he was ready to appear before any agency for interrogation.