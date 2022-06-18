Malayalam
'Put Agnipath on hold,' Kerala CM appeals to PM Modi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2022 08:14 PM IST
agnipath
L-R: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Agnipath protest in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

With protests raging throughout the country against the 'Agnipath' scheme, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Centre to put it on hold.

Vijayan tweeted on Saturday: "Protests erupting against the Agnipath Scheme is a clear indication of the sentiments of India's youngsters."

He has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "address criticism by professionals and duly consider the apprehensions of our youth".

Earlier on the day, Kerala's youth staged their first big protest against the controversial scheme that has been introduced for the recruitment of soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers in the armed forces.

The scheme that proposes to do away with long tenures and several benefits has been heavily criticised for lack of consensus.

At least 300 youngsters protested before the Raj Bhavan in the state capital while similar protests were also witnessed elsewhere in the state.

It is understood that at least 5,000 youngsters from Kerala that were selected from over 1.5 lakh applications are awaiting placements in the armed forces.

