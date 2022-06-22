Vismaya's husband Kiran is now a gardener at Poojapura Jail

Thiruvananthapuram: S Kiran Kumar, who was convicted for 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the dowry death of his 24-year-old wife Vismaya, has been assigned with the duty of a gardener at the vegetable farm situated on the sprawling Central Jail campus at Poojapura here.

Vegetable farming is undertaken in some parts of the 9.5 acres of open land lying within the boundary wall of the jail. In some areas, ornamental plants are also grown. Only selected jail inmates like Kiran will be deployed for the gardening work in the jail.

Kiran's work starts at 7.15 am and ends after 5 pm. There is a short break for breakfast and lunch in between. Tea is served in the evening. The inmates will be put behind the bars by 5.45 pm after dinner is served.

Kiran has been housed at Block 5 of the jail. Daily, he is entitled to get Rs 63 as wages for his work. After completing one year, he will be eligible for Rs 127 as daily wages.

Newcomers in the jail are not allowed to work outside its compound wall. Habitual offenders, those who are listed as dangerous, and those who were convicted in cases that grabbed high media attention are not usually sent for work outside the jail. An inmate will be sent for outside work only after he attains the confidence of the jail officials.

Poojapura jail. File photo

Apart from a vegetable farm, the Poojapura prison houses a garden nursery. Vegetables are sold from the jail on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. According to the jail officials, the daily turnover from the vegetable sales stands at a minimum of Rs 10,000.

Apart from imprisonment, the court had ordered Kiran to pay a fine of Rs 12.55 lakh of which Rs 4 lakh has to be paid to Vismaya's parents. If the fine is not paid, he has to undergo an additional imprisonment of 27 months and 15 days. Such a high amount of fine in a case that comes under the Dowry Act was reported for the first time.

It was on June 21, 2021 that Vismaya was found dead at Kiran's house at Poruvazhy in Sasthamakotta in Kollam district. Kiran and Vismaya got married on May 30, 2020.

Kiran was earlier suspended from the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector after he was made an accused in the case.