Kodiyeri rejects Veena's theory on expulsion of personal staff member

Thiruvananthapuram: In a clear setback to Health Minister Veena George, CPM State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has made it clear that KR Avishith, a member of the personal staff of the minister, was stripped off his post after finding that he was involved in the attack carried out on the office of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.

The statement by Kodiyeri has come as an open admission of the involvement of the member of the personal staff of the Health Minister in vandalising Rahul Gandhi's office. Kodiyeri has categorically repudiated the claims made by the minister on the subject.

Kodiyeri explained that though it was true that a note was given by the minister earlier saying that Avishith was not attending office work regularly, he was expelled from the personal staff after his alleged involvement in the Wayanad attack case. He said that the action taken against Avishith had nothing to do with the earlier note given by the minister.

Kodiyeri further clarified that the action was taken against Avishith merely on the basis of allegations of involvement in the ransacking of Rahul Gandhi's office.

Veena George told the reporters on Saturday that Avishith, former vice-president of the Wayanad district unit of the SFI, was removed from her personal staff since he was not attending office work regularly.

The order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) stated that his removal was based on the letter given by the minister's office on June 23, citing his regular abstention from duty.

But actually, the disciplinary moves were initiated against Avishith after Opposition Leader in the Assembly VD Satheesan alleged that he had led the Wayanad attack from the front.

The GAD order on June 25 said that he has been removed from the personal staff of the minister with retrospective effect from June 15