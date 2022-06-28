Kerala to enforce mask rule again, violators to be penalised

Thiruvananthapuram: In response to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government has decided to enforce with renewed vigour the earlier order on mandatory use of face masks.



Individuals will now have to wear masks in public places, at their workplace, during gatherings, while travelling and even in private vehicles.



Earlier, an order was issued on April 27 and the strict implementation of the same is to be ensured now as many aren't following the rule now. The offenders will be charged Rs 500.

Kerala reported 2,993 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. It is currently one of the states with the most number of cases nationwide.



Earlier, the state had lifted Covid-containment measures on April 7, a fortnight after the Centre directed all states and Union Territories to consider the same.



The order issued by the State Government then had stated that the police will not be able to slap penalties for violation of norms. But it had urged people to keep observing COVID-appropriate behaviour, like wearing of masks and ensuring hand hygiene.



The restrictions had been in place in Kerala and elsewhere in the country since March 2020.

