Trial court verdict today on plea to revoke Dileep's bail

Published: June 28, 2022 10:10 AM IST
Trial court verdict today on plea to revoke Dileep's bail
Actor Dileep
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The trial court on Tuesday will give its verdict on the plea by the prosecution to revoke the bail granted to actor Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the actress abduction and sexual assault case dating back to 2017.

The prosecution sought the cancellation of Dileep's bail, alleging that he influenced witnesses and destroyed evidence in the case.

But Dileep's lawyer argued in the court that there was no proof to establish that Dileep influenced witnesses and such revelations were part of a larger script prepared by film director Balachandrakumar and the police inquiry officer.

Trial Court Judge Honey M Varghese, who heard both the parties, will pronounce the verdict.

