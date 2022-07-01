CM condemns AKG Centre attack, advises cadre to show restraint

Thiruvananthapuram: After visiting the AKG Bhavan here on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on the CPM state headquarters. "The police have been given strict instructions to bring the culprits to justice," the Chief Minister said in a statement on Friday.

At the same time, the Chief Minister advised high moral restraint. He exhorted Left cadres not to be swayed by such provocations and to demonstrate an exalted sense of responsibility and be at the forefront to keep the peace. The CPM has taken out demonstrations in all district headquarters against the AKG Centre attack.

Right after the Chief Minister's statement, ADGP (Crime) Vijay Sakhare told the media that the police had nearly zeroed in on the culprit. CCTV visuals had revealed a motorist hurling explosive material at the CPM headquarters near midnight on June 30.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the party had not taken this attack lightly. "The attack has been carried out on the main office of Kerala's biggest political party. This is a provocative act aimed at destroying peace," the Chief Minister said. "We will find the culprits and the people behind this dastardly act," he added.

Condemn the attack on AKG Centre, the State Committee office of @cpimspeak in Kerala. It is an attempt to create provocation and disrupt peace. Gave strict instructions to the police to find the culprits and bring them to justice. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) July 1, 2022

The Chief Minister described the attack as an attempt to hurt the deep emotional bond people have with the legendary communist, A K Gopalan. "Be aware of the deep conspiracy behind such a move and refrain from falling for any provocation," the Chief Minister reiterated.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, too, said this was a provocative move aimed at the people who hold the party as dear as their own lives. He also advised restraint. Though he did not directly accuse the Congress, the State Secretary said that certain right-wing forces had been indulging in highly provocative behaviour like vandalising CPM party offices, burning party flags and attacking media houses like Deshabhimani.

While the top two leaders merely suggested Congress' involvement, LDF convener E P Jayarajan repeated the charge that the Congress was behind the attack. "Such an attack would not have taken place without the knowledge of the Congress party," he said.

Jayarajan even alleged that the Congress had perhaps even used Rahul Gandhi's visit to Wayanad as an alibi to carry out the attack. "We should probe whether they were thinking that the presence of all their leaders in Wayanad would absolve them of the blame," Jayarajan said.