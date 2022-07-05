Actor assault case: Kerala HC allows Crime Branch to examine memory card

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted Crime Branch the permission to examine a memory card, a crucial piece of evidence in the 2017 actor assault case.

The single-bench order was in response to the plea filed by the Crime Branch against the trial court's order which was quashed by the high court.

The investigating team may examine whether the memory card was tampered with and the hash value was altered. The Kerala HC also rejected Dileep's claim that no investigation was required in the matter.

The prosecution had informed the Kerala High Court that it had no objection to sending the memory card to a central lab for forensic examination.

Director-General of Prosecution T A Shaji pointed out that the integrity of the evidence, which is in court’s custody, is being questioned, and this needs to be clarified.

At the request of the prosecution, state forensic lab assistant director Deepa who appeared in court via video-conferencing, said that the hash value would change if there is any addition, omission or modifications.

The memory card has to be sent to the forensic lab within two days for examination. The forensic analysis should be completed in seven days and the report should be submitted in a sealed envelope.

A female actor from South Indian film industry was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the survivor.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven. Malayalam actor Dileep who is an accused in the case was arrested subsequently and released on bail.