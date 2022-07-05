Car accident kills couple in Kollam, 3-year-old daughter critical

Kollam/Ernakulam: More blood has spilled on dangerous roads in Kerala. In two separate road accidents since midnight four people lost their lives.

A young couple was killed at Kulakada in Kollam district as two cars collided last midnight.

The dead in the car accident are Binish Krishnan and his wife Anju. Their three-year-old daughter Shreya was admitted to Kollam Medicity Hospital in a critically injured state.

The driver of the other car Aravind Santosh was admitted to a private hospital in Kottaraka with injuries.

The family belonged to Tholicode, near Punalur, in Kollam district.

Later, two men became the victims of a lorry-bike crash in Thrippunithura in Ernakulam district.

The dead are Udayamperoor native Vaishakh and Chottanikara resident Ashwin.