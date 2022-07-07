SFI activists who vandalised Rahul Gandhi's office get bail, warm reception

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists in Wayanad who were jailed for attacking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Kalpetta were garlanded as they got out on bail on Wednesday.

The 29 student activists of the CPM who were remanded for vandalising the MP's office were received by fellow comrades on Wednesday evening.

Slogans were raised as the accused stepped out of the prison. They were garlanded with red and white ribbons after being granted bail by the judicial magistrate court in Kalpetta.

The accused, who spent 12 days in remand, were granted bail -- on a bond of Rs 50,000 -- on the account of upcoming examinations.

As per the bail conditions, they are not to leave the district.

The heroes' welcome comes just three days after the SFI state committee dissolved the Wayanad district unit for their "grave mistake" of launching a protest on June 24 without consulting the state body.

The students' organisation had vandalised the MP's office alleging his silence on the issue of buffer zones around forests as mandated by the Supreme Court.