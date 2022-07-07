Rain, landslides: Night travel ban, traffic diversions in Idukki from Thursday

Our Correspondent
Published: July 07, 2022 12:19 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Daya Susan Mathew.

Thodupuzha: The authorities have announced night travel restrictions and traffic diversions in Idukki district of Kerala following heavy rains and landslides. According to an official release, travel in the hilly areas of the district has been banned from 8 pm to 6 am, except for emergency purposes. 

The night travel ban has come into effect and will be in force till further notice. However, exemption from the ban has been given to employees in emergency sectors who can travel at night for official purposes. 

Along with the night travel ban, authorities have issued a directive to temporarily cease activities such as off-road trekking, mining, fishing in water bodies and boating.

Meanwhile, traffic has been restricted on the Old Munnar – Devikulam Road in view of the continuous landslides along the stretch.  

Major traffic diversion too will come into force in Idukki. Vehicles from Adimali to Bodimettu have to take the Adimali – Iruttukanam – Anachal – Kunjithanni – Rajakkad – Pooppara route and those from Bodimettu to Adimali have to travel along Pooppara – Rajakkad – Kunjithanni – Anachal.

