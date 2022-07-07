Man found dead after theft in Idukki: House owner under arrest

Thodupuzha: Idukki native and autorickshaw driver Konnakkaparambil Rajendran, who strangled to death robber Joseph who intruded into his house in Chemmannar, was arrested on Thursday morning.

Virikkapallil Joseph, 56, of Vattapara in Senapathy was killed on Tuesday morning after he slid away after a robbery at Rajendran's house, and his body was found in a neighbourhood courtyard the next day.

As per the post mortem report, Joseph's broken neck bone pierced into his lungs, resulting in the death. The police had recently said that the culprit, who was in their radar would soon be booked.

The incident occurred in between 4 am and 5 am. Joseph apparently broke into Rajendran's house through the backdoor, while he was asleep. But when the noise woke Rajendran, Joseph ran out. According to Rajendran, Joseph bit him and escaped. Joseph decamped with money worth Rs 6,000, and the meat kept at the house of autorickshaw driver.

Joseph's body has been handed over to his family.

It is learnt that Joseph selected Rajendran's house for theft after getting the information that the latter shifted the jewellery kept at the bank to his home for giving it to his daughter.