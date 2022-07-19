Contributions of St Chavara to be included in class 7 textbook

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said that the contributions of St Chavara Kuriakose Elias would be included in the social science textbook of class 7 from the next academic year.

The Minister stated this in the state Assembly in reply to the submission by P J Joseph. While stating that it was not correct to have omitted the contributions, Joseph demanded that steps should be taken to restore these.

Contributions of St Chavara are mentioned in the list of social reformers in the social science book of class 10. In Kerala history (part IV) of the second year higher secondary, St Chavara's publications and his contributions to social reform are described along with the picture, the Minister said.