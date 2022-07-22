Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday warned the actress who survived a sexual assault by a gang five years ago not to raise baseless allegations against the trial court which is considering the case.

The high court told the actress that she will have to face strict action if unfounded charges are made against the lower court.



Justice Bechu Kurien Thomas made the remarks.



The high court was considering a petition filed by the survivor raising fears of attempt to subvert the probe into the case.



The court asked the petitioner on what basis was she making the allegations. While she answered that she made the complaint based on the information given by the prosecution, the court asked if the investigation team was leaking information.



The survivor told the court that she would decide if the petition should be withdrawn after examining the charge sheet.

