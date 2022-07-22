Schoolboy suffering from thalassaemia becomes IPS officer for a day

Bengaluru: In a moving gesture, a voluntary organisation in Bengaluru helped Muhammed Salman, a 14-year-boy hailing from Kottayam in Kerala, realise his wish to become a police officer for at least a day. Salman, a Class 9 student at Sree Kumaramangalam School at Kumarakom in Kottayam district, is a thalassaemia patient and had reached Bengaluru for bone marrow transplant.

At Narayana Health City Hospital in the Karnataka capital, Salman met volunteers of ‘Make a Wish’, an organisation which works to spread joy among children suffering from various diseases. On learning about Salman’s dream to become a police officer, ‘Make a Wish’ volunteers coordinated with Koramangala police station in Bengaluru to make the youngster a police officer for one day.

At the police station, Salman wore the uniform of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and sat on the chair of the station in-charge for some time. The Depurty Commissioner of the Bengaluru South East Division welcomed him personally and pinned a name badge on the teenager.

When asked why he loves a police job, Salman said he realized the respect given to police personnel during their rescue efforts when the Illikkal bridge in his home-town collapsed.

Salman is the son of Mujib Rahman and Jari Mol. Mujib works as security staff in Saudi Arabia. Salman has a sister Sumayya. The family lives at Ellampally, Nattakom in Kottayam.