Record statement of sexual abuse survivors at place of their choice: HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has laid down guidelines to ensure immediate assistance for women and children subjected to sexual abuse.

Justice Devan Ramachandran put forth 10 recommendations, including directing police to record survivors' statement at a place of their convenience rather than summoning them to the station.

The recommendations also state that the survivor's statement be recorded at their house, or at a place of their choice, in the presence of the complainant's parents, relatives, or a social worker.

The court ordered a comprehensive protocol (code of conduct) to provide psychological support, medical and legal assistance to sexually abused women and children.

The suggestions were made following a petition filed by a survivor who alleged that they were forced by police to reach a settlement with the accused.

The court also directed the Kerala government to spread awareness regarding the existence of a toll-free number, 112, to call for help. A Victim Liaison Officer should be assigned to the survivor for assistance once a case is registered. They should also be given proper guidance while giving a confidential statement.