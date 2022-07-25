Cops thrash railway employee for objecting to peeing near house

Thiruvananthapuram: A 33-year-old man was brutally beaten up after he allegedly objected to police personnel urinating on a private road near Kilimanoor in the Thiruvananthapuram district. Three cops of the Changanassery police station in Kottayam district have been suspended over the incident.

R Rejish, an Indian Railways employee, is undergoing treatment at railway hospital at Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram city for serious injuries.

The Kottayam district police chief K Karthik has ordered the suspension of Civil Police Officers Nibas, Jabin and Prashanth after Rejish filed a complaint.

They have been suspended pending inquiry, and that departmental action has been recommended against them, Karthik said.

How it happened

The incident happened near the BEVCO outlet at Kilimanoor around 12 noon on Saturday. The young policemen, who were in the southern district to attend the state conference of the Kerala Police Association at Nagaroor, had arrived in a van. Rejish, who asked them not to urinate on the private road leading to his house, was beaten up and verbally abused.

The cops, who were in an inebriated state, hit him on his face and head, and kicked him as well.

"Three drunk cops beat me up brutally and I fell on the ground. They continued to hit me even as about 15 cops came running towards me. The assailants tried to flee realising that people might rush in hearing the ruckus. But not all of them could get into the vehicle. Nearly 20 people were there in that vehicle," Rejish described the ordeal.

Rejish's house is 60 metres from the MC Road.

"It has become difficult to walk on this path due to stench of urine. Women and children who also face the menace of drunken men. This is why I objected to them urinating on the road," Rajish said.

Police reluctant to file case

The Kilimanoor police allegedly refused to file the case initially as Rejish gave a complaint stating that drunk cops beat him.

They filed the case only after a crowd gathered outside the police station, he claimed.

The assaulters were taken into custody, but were later let off after their blood was collected for alcohol test.