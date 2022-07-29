Actor assault case: Dileep moves SC, raises allegations against ex-wife

Assault case-accused Dileep on Friday moved the Supreme Court requesting its intervention in the speedy completion of the trial.

In the petition, the actor has levelled serious allegations against the victim of the assault and his former wife.

Dileep has urged the apex court to not grant permission to further the probe and to instruct the timely completion of the proceedings in the trial court.

He has also appealed to deny the permission sought by the prosecution to question witnesses already examined.

Further, Dileep has claimed in the petition that he was trapped in the case as there are parties in the Malayalam film industry who hold a personal and professional rivalry with him.

Dileep has alleged that his former wife, actor Manju Warrier's connection with a DGP was the basis of the case against him.

On Thursday, the trial court had posted a hearing in the case to August 6 to sort out an issue on which court was to receive the supplementary charge-sheet in the case.