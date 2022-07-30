Karuvannur Coop Bank paid Rs 4.60 lakh to Philomena: Minister Vasavan

Kottayam: Kerala Minister for Cooperatives V N Vasavan on Friday said that the scam-hit Karuvannur Cooperative Bank in Thrissur district of Kerala had returned deposits amounting to Rs 38.75 crore to customers.

Vasavan said that Rs 4.60 lakh from the account Philomena jointly held with her husband Devassy had been repaid. Philomena had died after she could not withdraw her own money for treatment from the bank.

Moreover, money from their deposits was withdrawn for the treatment for a ligament problem faced by their son, said Vasavan. However, the bank could not pay the family more money from their deposits when they approached the authorities on June 28, revealed the minister.

“The government has received a report filed by the joint registrar over the issue. Necessary measures will be taken after examining the report,” said Vasavan.

Meanwhile, the additional registrar of cooperative societies has been tasked with probing the complaint that the bank staff had insulted the family. “Strict action will be taken against the guilty as soon as the report of the additional registrar is received,” said the minister.

Karuvannur Cooperative Bank. File photo

Bid to salvage bank

Vasavan said that the government was examining the legal aspects of the report filed by the registrar suggesting measures to rescue the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank. “Steps to issue a special overdraft from the Kerala Bank are being taken,” he added.

“Money will also be obtained by conducting an alternate sale of the bank’s properties,” Vasavan said. Criminal procedures would be initiated against those involved in the scam, he said.

‘Bank functioning normally’

According to Vasavan, Karuvannur Cooperative Bank was presently functioning normally. “Measures are being taken to issue loans and renew deposits,'' he informed.

Crisis-hit cooperatives

Vasavan said that 164 cooperative societies in Kerala were unable to return money to depositors. “Of them, 132 are welfare societies, residents’ association cooperative societies and labour cooperatives. Most of these societies are facing liquidation or have been dissolved over mismanagement or are under administrative rule or controlled by an administrative committee,” he said.

“All legal measures will be implemented to recover depositors’ money. While there are legal hurdles in making societies facing criminal charges pay the money, deposits in cooperative societies which are not functioning due to mismanagement can be recovered,” said Vasavan.