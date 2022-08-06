Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Duo dodge train but blown away into waterlogged field, one dies

Onmanorama staff
Published: August 06, 2022 02:51 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A 28-year-old woman died in a freak accident on the railway track here on Saturday. The tragedy happened when two women who were walking on the railway track fell into an adjacent waterlogged field due to the gush of wind from a speeding train.

The deceased is Vijayaraghavapuram native Devikrishna. She reportedly received injuries after her head struck a tree stump in the field.

Chemathuparambil Fausia, 40, who was with Devikrishna, escaped with injuries and is currently hospitalized.

RELATED ARTICLES

The duo apparently decided to walk on the railway track as the nearby road was inundated. Though they tried to keep to the sides seeing the approaching train, they lost balance due to the strong gust of wind and fell into the waters.

Yet another woman who was with them escaped unhurt. 

Tags:
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.