Idukki dam loses water worth Rs 21 lakh every hour with opening of 3 shutters

Thodupuzha: After the onset of the monsoon, the Idukki dam has received water worth Rs 557.86 crore. However, with three dam shutters being opened, Rs 21 lakh worth of water is flowing out of the dam every hour.

From June 1 to August 6, the Idukki dam received water for generating 1394.66 million units. If the average price of Rs 4 that the KSEB pays for power purchase is considered, this water is worth Rs 557.86 crore. In the six days of this month, the dam received water to generate 369.49 million power units. The Moolamattom powerhouse requires 689 litres of water to generate one power unit. When 100 cubic metres (one lakh litres) of water is released by opening the three shutters of the Idukki Cheruthoni dam, the KSEB loses Rs 588 per second.

The Idukki powerhouse, the largest in the state, generated 17.74 million power units on August 7. The powerhouse can generate a maximum of 18.72 million units of power per day.

The dams under the KSEB have water up to 80 per cent of the capacity. The Board has increased domestic production to over 44 million units with rains intensifying.

Landslide again in Munnar

Thiruvananthapuram: One more life was claimed in monsoon fury in Palakkad district on August 7. With this, the total casualties have gone up to 22. Five persons are missing. The body of Viswanathan, who was missing after his country craft overturned in the waterfilled paddy field near Ezhikkad Colony in Aranmula, was fished out. However, the tribal child who was swept by the current in a canal in Peerumedu in Idukki is still missing. Though the landslide occurred for a second time in the same place near Kundala in Munnar, no casualties were reported. With earth caving in, traffic was disrupted on the Munnar Gap Road.