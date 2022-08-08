Migrant worker kills 68-old woman, dumps body in well; 5 held

Thiruvananthapuram: The prime accused in the murder of a 68-year-old woman here had confided in his colleagues that he fought with her before fleeing from the place on Sunday.

Police have taken five West Bengal natives into custody for questioning in connection with the killing of Manorama.

According to his co-workers, Adam Ali, the key accused, said that he had slapped the elderly woman following an altercation with her and that he was leaving the place due to the incident.

They immediately told the house owner about the incident. The guest workers also informed the police that they found out that Manorama had gone missing only when they visited her house later in the day.

It is believed the accused killed the elderly woman and dumped her body in a well behind her house in Kesavadasapuram area in Thiruvananthapuram, post noon Sunday. During the search, police also found that Rs 50,000 had gone missing from Manorama's house.

Manorama was the retired superintendent of the Collegiate Education Department. Residents said they had seen some guest workers speaking on the phone near Manorama's residence in the past week.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar, who visited the site, told reporters that five men from West Bengal who were living adjacent to the victim's home have been taken into custody and were being questioned.

A sixth person, who was with them till Sunday, has gone missing and efforts are on to find him, he said.

The Bengal natives were part of a crew engaged in the construction of a house near the victim's home, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the woman was alone at her home, police said.

The woman was living with her husband in the house and one of the migrant workers used to work in their house, police said.

An officer of the Medical College police station, within whose jurisdictional limits the crime was committed, said they have identified the culprit and efforts are on to trace him. An inquest was on, he added.

Police suspect robbery was the motive behind the murder.

